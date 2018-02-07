Catholic World News
Limit homilies to 10 minutes, Pope urges priests
February 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on February 7, Pope Francis said that a priest’s homilies “must not exceed ten minutes—please!” The Holy Father said that a homily “is not a current-events speech, nor a catechesis,” but a reflection on the Word of God. He encouraged the faithful to listen attentively.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
