Limit homilies to 10 minutes, Pope urges priests

February 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on February 7, Pope Francis said that a priest’s homilies “must not exceed ten minutes—please!” The Holy Father said that a homily “is not a current-events speech, nor a catechesis,” but a reflection on the Word of God. He encouraged the faithful to listen attentively.

