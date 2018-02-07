Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput opposes German calls for blessing homosexual unions

February 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Philly

CWN Editor's Note: Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput has said that calls for liturgical ceremonies to bless homosexual unions are a “cause of serious concern.” Noting that the acceptance of same-sex unions by Church leaders in one area would inevitably have an impact elsewhere, Archbishop Chaput wrote in his archdiocesan newspaper that “any such ‘blessing rite’ would cooperate in a morally forbidden act.” It would, be added, “undermine the Catholic witness on the nature of marriage and the family.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.