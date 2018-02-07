Catholic World News

German cardinal opposes Cardinal Marx on blessing same-sex unions

February 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Paul Josef Cordes has emphatically rejected the suggestion by Cardinal Reinhard Marx that the Church should bless homosexual unions. The suggestion “ignores the clear revelation of God,” Cardinal Cordes told Kath.net. The retired president of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum explained: “In this case, people do not wish to receive God’s assistance for themselves; rather then aim with their request at the recognition and acceptance of their homosexual way of life and its ecclesiastical valorization.”

