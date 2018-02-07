Catholic World News
Anti-Christian crime causes increasing concern in Germany
February 07, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “Germany’s federal police recorded almost 100 attacks on Christians or Christian institutions in Germany in 2017,” according to the report. “Most violent incidents occurred among asylum seekers living together in refugee homes.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
