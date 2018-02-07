Catholic World News

Anti-Christian crime causes increasing concern in Germany

February 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Germany’s federal police recorded almost 100 attacks on Christians or Christian institutions in Germany in 2017,” according to the report. “Most violent incidents occurred among asylum seekers living together in refugee homes.”

