Catholic World News
Report: 75 killed in renewed Fulani attacks on Christian community in Nigeria
February 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: The attacks took place in Miango, a community of 20,000 in Nigeria’s Plateau State.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!