European Court of Human Rights: Lithuania not permitted to impose fine for blasphemous ads
February 07, 2018
Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: Lithuania’s State Consumer Rights Protection Authority fined a clothing company for its irreverent treatment of Jesus and the Blessed Mother in a 2012 advertisement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
