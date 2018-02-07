Catholic World News
International Day of Prayer for Victims of Human Trafficking to be observed February 8
February 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: February 8 is the feast of St. Josephine Bakhita, who was kidnapped as a girl in Sudan and enslaved. The USCCB is hosting a webinar on parish anti-trafficking efforts.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
