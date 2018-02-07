Catholic World News

International Day of Prayer for Victims of Human Trafficking to be observed February 8

February 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: February 8 is the feast of St. Josephine Bakhita, who was kidnapped as a girl in Sudan and enslaved. The USCCB is hosting a webinar on parish anti-trafficking efforts.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.