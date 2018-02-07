Catholic World News

Cardinal Collins criticizes religious-liberty infringement in Canada Summer Jobs program

February 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Toronto

CWN Editor's Note: Hundreds of churches, camps and charities have protested a new abortion clause in the Canada Summer Jobs grant application, and the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement criticizing “the obvious and regrettable infringement of freedom of conscience and religion” in matters related to abortion, homosexuality, and gender identity.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.