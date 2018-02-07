Catholic World News

2 priests brutally murdered in Mexico

February 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen attacked a car in which the priests and three other people were traveling. The attack took place in Guerrero, the southwestern Mexican state in which Acapulco is located.

