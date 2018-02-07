Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx expresses deep concern about criminalization of circumcision

February 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A proposed ban on circumcision in Iceland is “a dangerous attack on freedom of religion,” said Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, who spoke in his capacity as president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community.

