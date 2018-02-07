Catholic World News

As Winter Olympics draw near, South Korean bishop maintains hope for peace with North Korea

CWN Editor's Note: “The North Korean regime oppresses its own citizens with absolute dictatorship,” said Bishop Peter Kang U-il, “and we cannot accept their threatening gestures with missiles and nuclear tests. “But that does not mean that other countries have the right to launch a preventive strike that would incur without doubt a total war and unprecedented destruction.”

