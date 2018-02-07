Action Alert!
It's Pledge Month! ~ Between 1/15 and 2/15, make a small donation & check the Sustaining Member option to make it a monthly pledge.
Catholic World News

South Africa’s bishops call for calm amid political uncertainties

February 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “By and large South Africans have had enough of [President Jacob] Zuma, they have had enough of his corrupt regime, they want to see him gone,” a priest told Vatican News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Compendium : Catechism of the Catholic Church