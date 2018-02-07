Catholic World News
South Africa’s bishops call for calm amid political uncertainties
February 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
CWN Editor's Note: “By and large South Africans have had enough of [President Jacob] Zuma, they have had enough of his corrupt regime, they want to see him gone,” a priest told Vatican News.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!