South Africa’s bishops call for calm amid political uncertainties

February 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “By and large South Africans have had enough of [President Jacob] Zuma, they have had enough of his corrupt regime, they want to see him gone,” a priest told Vatican News.

