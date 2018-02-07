Catholic World News
Pope invites members of other religions to join in day of prayer and fasting for peace
February 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has announced that February 23 will be a day of prayer and fasting for peace.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
