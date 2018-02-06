Catholic World News

Vatican official: China is best example of social justice

February 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, has said that China’s government offers an outstanding example of social justice. “Right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese,” he said.

