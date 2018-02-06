Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen renews criticism of Vatican negotiators on proposed China pact

February 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has renewed his complaints about the Vatican’s approach to negotiations with China, saying that under a proposed accord, Catholics on the mainland will suffer greater oppression. In fact, the cardinal reports, “even today the great plague has begun;“ he cites reports that “underground Catholics” in Shanghai have been warned they may face arrest for attending Mass in unauthorized churches. Cardinal Zen accused the Secretariat of State of deliberately twisting the words of Pope Benedict XIV, in his letter on the Church in China—omitting the former Pope’s warning about accepting government interference.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.