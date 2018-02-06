Catholic World News
New member of leadership team for Neocatechumenal Way
February 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Maria Ascension Romero has been named to the international leadership of the Neocatechumenal Way, replacing Carmen Hernandez, a co-founder of the movement, who died last July. She joins Kiko Argüello, another co-founder, and Father Mario Pezzi.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
