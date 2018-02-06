Catholic World News

New member of leadership team for Neocatechumenal Way

February 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Maria Ascension Romero has been named to the international leadership of the Neocatechumenal Way, replacing Carmen Hernandez, a co-founder of the movement, who died last July. She joins Kiko Argüello, another co-founder, and Father Mario Pezzi.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.