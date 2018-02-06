Catholic World News
Miracle approved, canonization looms for Pope Paul VI
February 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on La Stampa
CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has reportedly approved a miracle—the inexplicable healing of an unborn child—attributed to the intercession of Blessed Paul VI. Once Pope Francis gives his formal approval, a canonization ceremony could be scheduled—likely for later this year.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!