Catholic World News

Miracle approved, canonization looms for Pope Paul VI

February 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Stampa

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has reportedly approved a miracle—the inexplicable healing of an unborn child—attributed to the intercession of Blessed Paul VI. Once Pope Francis gives his formal approval, a canonization ceremony could be scheduled—likely for later this year.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.