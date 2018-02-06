Catholic World News

Chinese Communist Party paper: ties with Vatican coming soon

February 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Chinese newspaper, published by the Communist Party, has predicted that the Vatican will soon open diplomatic relations with Beijing. The Global Times argues that Pope Francis has shown the “wisdom” to settle the Vatican’s disputes with the Chinese government, because an accord would be “tremendously beneficial to Catholics” in China.

