Catholic World News
A record-breaking January for pilgrimages in the Holy Land
February 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land
CWN Editor's Note: 26,000 Christian pilgrims visited the Holy Land in January 2018 (compared to 11,000 two years earlier).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!