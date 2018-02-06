Catholic World News

February 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: 26,000 Christian pilgrims visited the Holy Land in January 2018 (compared to 11,000 two years earlier).

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!