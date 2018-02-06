Catholic World News

India’s bishops focus on nationalism, poverty and Dalits as nation’s greatest challenges

February 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu and 14% Muslim. India has more seminarians, religious sisters, and Catholic schools than any other nation.

