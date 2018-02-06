Catholic World News
Pope declines renewed invitation to visit Argentina
February 06, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “We renewed our invitation to the Pope to visit Argentina, when he deems it appropriate,” leading Argentine bishops said in a statement. “For now, however, the Pope will not come to our country, and we accept and respect his decision.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
