Catholic World News

Pope declines renewed invitation to visit Argentina

February 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: “We renewed our invitation to the Pope to visit Argentina, when he deems it appropriate,” leading Argentine bishops said in a statement. “For now, however, the Pope will not come to our country, and we accept and respect his decision.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.