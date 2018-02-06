Catholic World News

Clergy gather to bless one of the only US clinics performing late-term abortions

February 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We sanctify this space, and we honor this as holy,” said one of the Protestant and Jewish clergy involved in the action.

