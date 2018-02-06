Action Alert!
It's Pledge Month! ~ Between 1/15 and 2/15, make a small donation & check the Sustaining Member option to make it a monthly pledge.
Catholic World News

Clergy gather to bless one of the only US clinics performing late-term abortions

February 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: “We sanctify this space, and we honor this as holy,” said one of the Protestant and Jewish clergy involved in the action.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa - Auto Navigation