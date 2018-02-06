Catholic World News

Anglican synod to consider communion with Methodists

February 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for England’s Catholic bishops hoped that the meeting “is not all about the option of a compromise with mutual give-and-take, but also about how we can get richer by exchanging gifts.”

