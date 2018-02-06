Catholic World News
Anglican synod to consider communion with Methodists
February 06, 2018
Continue to this story on Church Times
CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for England’s Catholic bishops hoped that the meeting “is not all about the option of a compromise with mutual give-and-take, but also about how we can get richer by exchanging gifts.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
