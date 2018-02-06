Catholic World News
UK government minister, at Vatican, calls for dialogue and respect to combat religious intolerance
February 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Lord Ahmad, a Muslim, sends his children to Catholic schools.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!