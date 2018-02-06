Catholic World News
Chaldean Catholic patriarch speaks out against violence committed in the name of religion
February 06, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also addressed participants in the conference on violence and religion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
