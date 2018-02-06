Catholic World News
We must make good use of beauty as way to access faith, says prelate
February 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella is president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!