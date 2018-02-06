Catholic World News
Parishes should welcome women who feel unheard, Catholic leaders say in response to survey
February 06, 2018
Continue to this story on America
Click here for coverage of the survey, which found that only 24% of Catholic women in the United States attend Mass at least weekly.
