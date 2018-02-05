Dublin’s Archbishop Martin: not consulted on Vatican decision to bar former Irish president
February 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has distanced himself from the decision not to allow former Irish President Mary McAleese to speak at a Vatican conference. “Neither Archbishop Martin nor his offices were consulted by the Vatican in relation to this matter,” the Dublin archdiocese announced in a press statement. The statement went on to emphasize that Archbishop Martin had guaranteed this year’s World Meeting of Families, which will be held in Dublin “will be an inclusive event.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
