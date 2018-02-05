Catholic World News

Dublin’s Archbishop Martin: not consulted on Vatican decision to bar former Irish president

February 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has distanced himself from the decision not to allow former Irish President Mary McAleese to speak at a Vatican conference. “Neither Archbishop Martin nor his offices were consulted by the Vatican in relation to this matter,” the Dublin archdiocese announced in a press statement. The statement went on to emphasize that Archbishop Martin had guaranteed this year’s World Meeting of Families, which will be held in Dublin “will be an inclusive event.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.