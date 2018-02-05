Catholic World News
Priests in India face charges after clash with Hindu militants
February 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Three Catholic priests have been charged with rioting in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The priests were involved in public protests over an attempt by Hindu militants to seize a plot of land connected with a Catholic hospital.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
