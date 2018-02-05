Catholic World News

Priests in India face charges after clash with Hindu militants

CWN Editor's Note: Three Catholic priests have been charged with rioting in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The priests were involved in public protests over an attempt by Hindu militants to seize a plot of land connected with a Catholic hospital.

