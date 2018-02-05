Catholic World News

Turkey’s President Erdogan meets Pope, encounters protests in Rome

February 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 5 with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Their discussion reportedly touched on the conflicts in the Middle East and the status of Jerusalem, as well as the status of Christians in Turkey. The visit by Erdogan to the Vatican- the first by a Turkish head of state in several decades- prompted angry demonstrations outside St. Peter’s Square by Kurdish protesters, who cited human-rights abuses against the minority population.

