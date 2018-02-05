Cardinal Marx: Church should offer blessings for same-sex couples
February 05, 2018
Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has suggested that pastors should offer blessings for homosexual couples.
In a Bavarian state radio interview, the cardinal—who is one of the top advisers to Pope Francis—said that priests and parish staff workers should provide encouragement for same-sex couples. “I don’t see any problems there,” he added.
When asked whether that encouragement could include some sort of liturgical blessing, Cardinal Marx replied: “Yes.”
“However, there are no blanket solutions,” the cardinal quickly added. He said that the pastor should determine how best to serve the couple’s needs.
Further information:
- Cardinal Marx endorses blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples (CNA)
- Cardinal Marx promotes false news about blessings and “homosexual unions” (Catholic World Report)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Sed contra -
Today 1:22 PM ET USA
More proof that the rejection of Catholic sexual morality has become the Arianism of our times, when even high-ranking prelates preach false doctrine. O tempora, o mores!