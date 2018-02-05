Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx: Church should offer blessings for same-sex couples

February 05, 2018

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has suggested that pastors should offer blessings for homosexual couples.

In a Bavarian state radio interview, the cardinal—who is one of the top advisers to Pope Francis—said that priests and parish staff workers should provide encouragement for same-sex couples. “I don’t see any problems there,” he added.

When asked whether that encouragement could include some sort of liturgical blessing, Cardinal Marx replied: “Yes.”

“However, there are no blanket solutions,” the cardinal quickly added. He said that the pastor should determine how best to serve the couple’s needs.

 
  • Posted by: Sed contra - Today 1:22 PM ET USA

    More proof that the rejection of Catholic sexual morality has become the Arianism of our times, when even high-ranking prelates preach false doctrine. O tempora, o mores!

