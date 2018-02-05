Catholic World News

Journalist lists Chinese Catholic bishops, with Vatican and/or government recognition

February 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: With an eye to current negotiations between the Holy See and Beijing, Sandro Magister of L’Espresso provides a complete rundown of the Catholic bishops now serving in China: those recognized by the Vatican, those recognized by the government, and those recognized by both.

