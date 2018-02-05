Catholic World News
Journalist lists Chinese Catholic bishops, with Vatican and/or government recognition
February 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: With an eye to current negotiations between the Holy See and Beijing, Sandro Magister of L’Espresso provides a complete rundown of the Catholic bishops now serving in China: those recognized by the Vatican, those recognized by the government, and those recognized by both.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
