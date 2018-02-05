Catholic World News
Trump calls leaders of Japan, South Korea about North Korea
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (February 4-5 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
