Italian soldier who opposed fascism beatified
February 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Teresio Olivelli (1916-45, Wikipedia entry) died in a Nazi concentration camp. “He witnessed to Christ in his love for the weakest and joins the long array of martyrs of the last century,” Pope Francis said of him on February 4. “May his heroic sacrifice be a seed of hope and fraternity, especially for young people.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
