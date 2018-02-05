Catholic World News

Italy’s Pro-Life Day: Pope thanks participants

February 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “This worries me: there aren’t that many that fight for life in a world where every day more arms are built, every day more laws are made against life, every day this throwaway culture goes on, of discarding what isn’t useful, what is annoying,” he said.

