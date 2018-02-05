Catholic World News

Pope reflects on Jesus’ manner of preaching

February 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his February 4 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Mark 1:29-39, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope noted that Jesus preached in crowds and on the road.

