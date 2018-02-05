Catholic World News
Pope reflects on Jesus’ manner of preaching
February 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: In his February 4 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Mark 1:29-39, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope noted that Jesus preached in crowds and on the road.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
