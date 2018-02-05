Catholic World News

Pope declares Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace on February 23

February 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Faced with the tragic protracted situations of conflict in different parts of the world, I invite all the faithful to take part in a special Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace on February 23rd, the Friday of the First Week of Lent,” the Pope said on February 4.

