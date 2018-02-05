Catholic World News
Massachusetts Catholic college will keep the name “Crusaders” after concerns that it was offensive
February 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on Boston Herald
CWN Editor's Note: The College of the Holy Cross is a Jesuit college in Worcester, Massachusetts.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!