Catholic World News
Pope Francis decries usury and its effects
February 05, 2018
Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: “Usury is a serious sin: it kills life, tramples on the dignity of people, is a vehicle for corruption and hampers the common good,” the Pope said in a February 3 address to members of Italy’s National Anti-Usury Council.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
