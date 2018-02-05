Catholic World News

Pope Francis decries usury and its effects

February 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Usury is a serious sin: it kills life, tramples on the dignity of people, is a vehicle for corruption and hampers the common good,” the Pope said in a February 3 address to members of Italy’s National Anti-Usury Council.

