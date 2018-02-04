Catholic World News
Resignations and appointments (2/3)
February 04, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a Colombian bishop for reasons of age and appointed his successor. The Pontiff appointed additional bishops in Colombia and Mexico.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
