February 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, the apostolic nuncio in El Salvador and in Belize, the officers of the Argentine Episcopal Conference, and members of the National Anti-Usury Council.

