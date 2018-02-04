Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (2/2)

February 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a bishop from the Dominican Republic for reasons of age; he also appointed new bishops in France and Mexico.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.