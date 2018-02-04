Catholic World News

Papal audiences (2/2)

February 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, participants in a conference on violence and religion, the officers of the Conference of Bishops of Madagascar, two Argentine bishops, and the president of the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation.

