Papal audiences (2/2)
February 04, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, participants in a conference on violence and religion, the officers of the Conference of Bishops of Madagascar, two Argentine bishops, and the president of the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
