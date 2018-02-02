Catholic World News

Episcopal diocese plans to remove masculine pronouns referring to God

February 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopal diocese of Washington, DC, has announced plans to change the Book of Common Prayer, to eliminate masculine pronouns in references to God. “By expanding our language for God, we will expand our image of God and the nature of God,” explained sponsors of the resolution that won approval by delegates at a diocesan convention.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.