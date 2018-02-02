Catholic World News

Former Irish president McAleese barred from speaking at Vatican conference

February 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Ireland’s former President Mary McAleese has been barred from speaking at the Vatican, in a conference on the role of women. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, informed organizers that McAleese, who has decried Church teaching on the male-only priesthood, would not be approved to speak at a March conference. A lesbian activist from Uganda, Ssenfuka Juanita Warry, was also barred. Conference organizers reacted by moving the event to “Jesuit headquarters just outside the Vatican,” Crux reports.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.