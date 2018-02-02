Catholic World News

Violence discredits religion, Pope says

February 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a private audience with participants in a Vatican conference on religious violence, Pope Francis said: “Violence promoted and carried out in the name of religion can only discredit religion itself.”

