Catholic World News

Vatican close to accord with China, recognizing government-appointed bishops?

February 02, 2018

The Vatican will soon sign a landmark accord with China, and agree to recognize bishops who were installed without papal approval, the Reuters news service reports.

The Reuters story confirms earlier reports that Vatican negotiators have moved to remove two “underground” bishops loyal to the Holy See, and replace them with prelates who were illicitly appointed. The AsiaNews service had revealed that the two Chinese bishops had been asked to retire, clearing the way for their replacement.

The Vatican has not offered any official comment on the Reuters story.

Reuters said that the agreement between the Vatican and Beijing, which would pave the way for diplomatic relations, would be announced within “a few months.” Under the terms of the agreement, the Vatican would reportedly have some control over the appointment of new bishops, but the government-sponsored Catholic Patriotic Association would also play a major role; the details of the appointment process were not disclosed.

A Wall Street Journal report essentially confirmed the report of a Vatican-Beijing accord, adding that the Holy See would offer recognition to seven bishops who have been installed by the government. The Code of Canon Law stipulates that a cleric who is ordained as a bishop without the approval of the Holy See incurs the penalty of excommunication. Pope Francis would lift those penalties, the Wall Street Journal says.

Earlier this week Cardinal Joseph Zen, the retired Bishop of Hong Kong, made an impassioned plea to Pope Francis to reconsider the reported agreement. Speaking on behalf of loyal Catholics in China, the cardinal said that the accord would give the Beijing regime control over the Church; he stressed that the Chinese government has shown no respect for religious freedom.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!