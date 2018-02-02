Catholic World News

El Salvador’s bishops seek support for migrants, ‘deeply offended’ by President Trump’s remarks

February 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The prelates issued their statement following the termination of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador and the president’s reported remarks on certain countries.

