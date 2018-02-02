Catholic World News
Vatican prefect on World Day for Consecrated Life: ‘The present human history is in need of a vocational meaning in life’
February 02, 2018
» Continue to this story on International Union of Superiors General
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal João Braz de Aviz is prefect of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!