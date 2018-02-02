Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Papal audiences (2/1)

February 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, Pope Francis received the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the apostolic nuncio in Romania and Moldova, the apostolic nuncio in Burundi, the archbishop of Campobasso-Boiano (Italy), and the bishops of Belarus, who were in Rome for their quinquennial ad limina visit.

